Athens firefighters use oxygen mask on dog rescued in house fire

ATHENS, Ala. — One family dog has a second chance after being found unresponsive in a house fire. Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire call Tuesday morning just before noon on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road.

Athens officials say they were there to assist Tanner and South Limestone volunteer fire departments. According to fire officials, a bedroom was burned and after clearing the home they discovered the family dog, Marley, was still inside.

Authorities say the dog was found unresponsive and the crew on site gave Marley oxygen with a dog-sized mask. Fire officials say Marley blinked awake. “We are glad this had a happy ending because at first, Marley was not moving,” said Athens Fire and Rescue Cheif Bryan Thornton.