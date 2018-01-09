Alabama-Georgia Championship game is the second most watched ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- This year's College Football Playoff National Championship was the second most watched cable presentation ever. More than 28 million viewers watched the Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime Monday night. Radio host of The Cube Show on The UMP sports radio, Cole Cubelic, said this championship win carries extra excitement for Alabama fans this year.

"A lot of guys calling in saying they're just gonna enjoy it, they're happy, they're excited," Cubelic said. "This is one they'll remember for a long time."

Cubelic said it may be because this win wasn't as expected, and the team proved a lot of people wrong, including those that thought ratings of this year's championship may take a dive. This is the third year in a row that the title game featured two teams from the Southeast region. And this year, two teams from the same conference.

"People just kind of thought that a lot of the other fans around college football might say you know what, I don't need to do it, I don't need to watch it," Cubelic said. "But, the reality is our hunger nationally for college football, I think was proven last night that it's as strong as ever because the ratings did go up."

Monday's primetime viewing is up 9 percent in the early ratings, over last year's' Clemson-Alabama championship game. And it's the second highest rated game, behind the 2015 Ohio State-Oregon matchup.

"There's a lot of people nationally that just want to see Alabama lose," Cubelic said. "So that plays into eyeballs. But how competitive that game was late, that had a lot to do with why that rating was so big. "

Cubelic said the high ratings are a sign that the system is working.

"The ratings were up, the game was fantastic, it was competitive," Cubelic said. "The two lower seed teams win, the one team that everyone debated shouldn't be in, actually goes on to win it."

​

This game was also the first ever to go into overtime. Cubelic said the millions of viewers nationwide show just how much people love people college football, especially in Alabama.

"People in this state, what makes it great is that college football, Alabama and Auburn football, is what we live and breathe. It's what we live and die for. It's what we what we want to see."