Alabama fans roll into sporting goods stores for official National Championship gear following the game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- As the winning Crimson Tide team celebrated on the field in Atlanta, their fans quickly lined up outside of sporting goods stores throughout the state, anxiously waiting to get their hands on championship gear.

Fans like Scottie Davis are excited to get National Championship gear, he just can't shout it from the rooftops right now, but for a good reason!

"My voice is gone, it's wonderful," Davis said while standing in line at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Davis still all smiles after Alabama's win.

"Yes sir, Roll Tide," Davis confirmed.

Fans packed into Academy Sports + Outdoors minutes after Monday night's win.

"That last throw, a thing of beauty," Ken Johnson said. "I jumped up, got dressed and headed on down."

Over in Jones Valley, John White began his post-game day with a trip to Dick's Sporting Goods.

"I have to get my Alabama new championship gear," White said.

With a t-shirt and hats in tow, White reminisced the heart-pounding feeling of Monday night's championship game.

"Nothing like a last-second win in overtime," White said. "Everybody came off the couch with their hands in the air, and we're just overjoyed with what happened."

The fans filling both stores respect Georgia, but aren't crying for them.

"Both teams played great, but Roll Tide," White exclaimed

Next year brings new challenges, but for now, Tide fans savor the moment.