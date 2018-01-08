WATCH: Players, coaches talk National Championship Game in news conference
-
These are the healthiest cities in the U.S.
-
Longtime educator, Mary Jane Caylor announces she will run for Huntsville City Council
-
Family returns from vacation to find Illinois home flooded, frozen
-
Schools delays and closings for Monday, Jan. 8
-
NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died
-
-
Police: Victim of the Palladium Event Center Shooting has died
-
WHO to recognize gaming disorder as mental health condition in 2018
-
Christmas wish comes true for 5-year-old Virginia girl with Alopecia after community raises money for a wig
-
Security guard among 2 shot at Nashville gas station
-
House passes $1.5T tax bill, delivering on a major piece of GOP agenda
-
-
Rain likely Tuesday night along with some heavy storms Wednesday morning
-
Illinois couple married for 71 years dies within minutes of each other
-
Rob Lowe hosts dinner for firefighters who helped save his home