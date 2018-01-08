United to offer more flight options to Huntsville International travelers in June

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In the near future, United Airlines will be giving travelers more options.

Beginning June 7th, United will be adding more flights for passengers flying between Huntsville (HSV), Denver (DEN), Chicago (ORD) and Dulles (IAD) airports.

The additional flights will give customers more opportunities to connect to United’s domestic and international route network. “What that means for our customers is that they’ll have more flexibility in flying and hopefully that will equate to more competition and hopefully lower fares,” says Jana Kuner, the public relations manager for Huntsville International Airport.

United released a statement saying:

“United has been a proud member of the Huntsville community for nearly 50 years,” said Jake Cefolia, United’s vice president of Sales. “We are pleased to announce that customers will now have access to more flights from Huntsville to our hubs in Chicago, Denver and Washington, D.C. and more opportunities to connect to flights across the United States and internationally.”

