Roll Tide! Alabama wins National Championship title in overtime

ATLANTA, Ga. – It’s official, Alabama has beaten Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its fifth national championship since 2009 under Nick Saban.

Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith after getting sacked on Alabama’s opening play of the extra session. Georgia had the ball first in overtime, and Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 51-yard field goal.

Alabama’s Andy Pappanastos missed what would have been the winning 36-yard field goal as time ran out in regulation.

Tagovailoa took over for an ineffective Jalen Hurts to start the second half and led the Crimson Tide to two touchdowns and two field goals as they erased deficits of 13-0 at half and 20-7 in the middle of the third quarter.

It’s the 11th national title for the Crimson Tide. Georgia was seeking its second title after winning it all in 1980.

President Donald Trump attended the first half of the game and was on the field during the national anthem. He had left by the time things got rolling in the third quarter.

Two University of Alabama Army ROTC Cadets escorted President Trump on to the field for the National Anthem, and then sat with the President during the National Championship game. They presented the President with an Alabama Army ROTC shirt. He was greeted by mostly cheers from the crowd on hand to watch the game between Alabama and Georgia.

Frank Beamer, Mack Brown and Matt Stinchcomb — named to the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame on Monday — were on the field for the coin toss along with honorary captains O.J. Howard of Alabama and Herschel Walker of Georgia.

This was the 68th all-time meeting between the Southeastern Conference rivals and first since 2015, when Alabama won 38-10 in the regular season.