Photo Tour: Check out how the rich and famous will enjoy the National Championship Game

ATLANTA, Georgia – Rich is always a matter of degrees, as even the most affordable tickets to the National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have sold for more than $1,500. But the stadium also offers an even more elite experience for people who can afford a suite.

Suite tickets can run north of six-figures for the national championship game, according to multiple vendors.

With those suite tickets, you can also get access to exclusive field level clubs, that have some pretty astounding views.

Check it out in this photo tour: