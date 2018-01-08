Madison County traffic stop leads to seizure of 13 ounces of meth, multiple weapons

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office seized multiple weapons, a large amount of methamphetamine, and cash during a traffic stop on January 7.

Sheriff Blake Dorning says a patrol deputy stopped 59-year-old Rex Ellis Segars for traffic violations. During the stop, Dorning says Segars had a handgun and knife on him and multiple firearms were in plain sight inside the vehicle.

Upon further search, authorities say they found three shotguns, six rifles, four handguns, scales, 13 ounces of methamphetamine, and $4,584 in cash. One of the handguns was determined to be stolen from the area.

Narcotics units and criminal and crime Scene investigators assisted in the arrest.

Segars is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and deputies took him to the Madison County Metro Jail. His bond is $100,000. Segars was previously out on bond for two unrelated charges. Those bonds have now been revoked.

Segars also faces additional charges for receiving stolen property and there could be more charges pending.