LIVE BLOG: Road Conditions in the Tennessee Valley for Monday, January 8

The National Weather Service in Huntsville posted a Winter Weather Advisory for DeKalb and Jackson Counties in Northeast Alabama as well as Moore and Franklin Counties in Southern Tennessee through noon today. A glaze of ice may develop in the higher elevations east of Huntsville: primarily Sand Mountain, Lookout Mountain, and Cumberland Mountain (Cumberland Plateau) through 7 AM Monday. Some communities could see as much as 0.10″ to 0.20″ of ice accumulation along Lookout Mountain in particular.

WHNT News 19 has you covered with the latest information for your morning commute: