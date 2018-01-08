LIVE BLOG: Road Conditions in the Tennessee Valley for Monday, January 8
The National Weather Service in Huntsville posted a Winter Weather Advisory for DeKalb and Jackson Counties in Northeast Alabama as well as Moore and Franklin Counties in Southern Tennessee through noon today. A glaze of ice may develop in the higher elevations east of Huntsville: primarily Sand Mountain, Lookout Mountain, and Cumberland Mountain (Cumberland Plateau) through 7 AM Monday. Some communities could see as much as 0.10″ to 0.20″ of ice accumulation along Lookout Mountain in particular.
WHNT News 19 has you covered with the latest information for your morning commute:
Jackson Co Sheriff: everything east of TN River is icing over.
Jack knifed trailer on HWY 35 — blocking all 3 lanes of road.
Top of 35 and Top of 40 iced over
WHNT News 19 Viewer: County Road 17 in Jackson County is impassable because of ice
From NWS: DEKALB AND JACKSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS HAVE
RECEIVED NUMEROUS REPORTS OF ACCIDENTS DUE TO ICY CONDITIONS AND ARE REQUESTING THAT ALL NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL BE STRONGLY DISCOURAGED AT THIS TIME. ALL ROADS IN BOTH COUNTIES ARE DEEMED DANGEROUS AND IMPASSABLE PER LOCAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS.
DeKalb Cnty: Alabama State Troopers headed to multiple wrecks on Hwy 35 in the Quarters Gap area. Basically from Rainsville to the top of Lookout Mnt. @whnt
HUNTSVILLE PD: GREEN MOUNTAIN IS UNPASSABLE AT SOUTH SHAWDEE DUE TO ICE ON THE ROADWAY. Wreck working there as well. @whnt
WHNT News 19 viewer: Dogwood, just south of Ft. Payne, has very slick roads
Huntsville Police: Southbound Governors Drive is closed at Monte Sano because of a wreck
Law enforcement says jack knifed 18-wheeler on HWY 35, several small wrecks around intersection of HWY 35 and HWY 40. Cannot pass through this intersection. @whnt pic.twitter.com/XAH8uQLhyK
Morgan Cnty Wreck: Apple Grove Rd near Tucker Rd possible injuries. @whnt
From Jackson County EMA: Please use extreme caution on the roadways this morning. Hwy 117, 40,
and 35 are glazed over. If you don’t have to travel this morning, please
don’t. More updates to come
WHNT News 19 Viewer: The Swearengin Community of Grand, specifically Babe Wright Rd & Swearengin Rd are a “solid sheet of ice.”
Fort Payne Police Department: Some of the roads in Fort Payne are already getting icy, especially on
the mountain. We are closing Beason Gap so please avoid this road.
Highway 35 and Scenic Road are also becoming icy and the street
department is responding to cover them at this time. Again drive
carefully and limit your driving if possible.
Section Volunteer Fire Department: UPDATE:
HIGHWAY 35 AND HIGHWAY 40 ARE IMPASSABLE! DO NOT ATTEMPT TO GO DOWN
THE MOUNTAIN AT THIS TIME. ALABAMA DOT IS WORKING ON THE SITUATION!
Highway 35 is shut down from Section to Scottsboro due to multiple
vehicles spun out and/or in the ditch. Please avoid this area.
@whnt swearingen is frozen over. My gravel driveway and road are frozen over.
WHNT News 19 Viewer: Brindlee Mountain in Morgan County is a “sheet of ice”
5 AM: The morning commute WILL BE SLICK with rain. With how cold it has been, very patchy spots of ice (that you may not be able to see) are also possible. No matter where you are, DRIVE SAFE AND SLOW this morning. For NE AL/S Middle TN- Ice is LIKELY on the roads!
From NWS: Just received a report of some possible slick conditions on Governors Drive (431) southbound in between Monte Sano Blvd and Dug hill Road.
Huntsville wreck: Governors Dr at Monte Sano Blvd possible injuries. @whnt
We are receiving multiple reports of hazardous driving conditions throughout the county all roads have been deemed impassable effective immediately
Madison Cnty roads conditions, so far Keel Mnt Rd is the only road to have reports of icing. Chapman Mnt and Monte Sano do have wet roads. Conditions can change in a moments notice please drive with caution this morning. @whnt pic.twitter.com/4NO1iVl6ai
WHNT News 19 Viewer: Wrecks going down Scottsboro Mountain; roads are slick
From NWS: We are getting reports from Marshall County EMA of sleet in Grant, Albertville, and Boaz. Also mentioned that their is a mix of rain/freezing rain in Arab with icing occurring on trees, cars, but not the road.
Area roadways are becoming slick. Travel is only advised if necessary.
On Chapman Mnt light poles and signs are starting to get a light sheen of ice on them roads seem ok for the moment. Crews are checking the elevated portions of I-565. @whnt pic.twitter.com/NNt5H7tDRp
3am Morgan Cnty deputies reporting roads starting to get slick please drive with caution. @whnt
Keel Mountain Rd has iced up halfway up the Mnt. Please avoid. @whnt
