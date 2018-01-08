LIVE BLOG: Road Conditions in the Tennessee Valley for Monday, January 8

Posted 4:23 am, January 8, 2018

The National Weather Service in Huntsville posted a Winter Weather Advisory for DeKalb and Jackson Counties in Northeast Alabama as well as Moore and Franklin Counties in Southern Tennessee through noon today.  A glaze of ice may develop in the higher elevations east of Huntsville: primarily Sand Mountain, Lookout Mountain, and Cumberland Mountain (Cumberland Plateau) through 7 AM Monday.  Some communities could see as much as 0.10″ to 0.20″ of ice accumulation along Lookout Mountain in particular.

WHNT News 19 has you covered with the latest information for your morning commute:

Jackson Co Sheriff: everything east of TN River is icing over.

Jack knifed trailer on HWY 35 — blocking all 3 lanes of road.

Top of 35 and Top of 40 iced over

WHNT News 19 Viewer: County Road 17 in Jackson County is impassable because of ice

From NWS: DEKALB AND JACKSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS HAVE

RECEIVED NUMEROUS REPORTS OF ACCIDENTS DUE TO ICY CONDITIONS AND
ARE REQUESTING THAT ALL NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL BE STRONGLY 
DISCOURAGED AT THIS TIME. 

ALL ROADS IN BOTH COUNTIES ARE DEEMED DANGEROUS AND IMPASSABLE 
PER LOCAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS.
WHNT News 19 viewer: Dogwood, just south of Ft. Payne, has very slick roads

Huntsville Police: Southbound Governors Drive is closed at Monte Sano because of a wreck

From Jackson County EMA: Please use extreme caution on the roadways this morning. Hwy 117, 40,
and 35 are glazed over. If you don’t have to travel this morning, please
don’t. More updates to come

WHNT News 19 Viewer: The Swearengin Community of Grand, specifically Babe Wright Rd & Swearengin Rd are a “solid sheet of ice.” 

Fort Payne Police Department: Some of the roads in Fort Payne are already getting icy, especially on
the mountain. We are closing Beason Gap so please avoid this road.
Highway 35 and Scenic Road are also becoming icy and the street
department is responding to cover them at this time. Again drive
carefully and limit your driving if possible.

Section Volunteer Fire Department:  UPDATE:
HIGHWAY 35 AND HIGHWAY 40 ARE IMPASSABLE! DO NOT ATTEMPT TO GO DOWN
THE MOUNTAIN AT THIS TIME. ALABAMA DOT IS WORKING ON THE SITUATION!

Highway 35 is shut down from Section to Scottsboro due to multiple
vehicles spun out and/or in the ditch. Please avoid this area.

WHNT News 19 Viewer: Brindlee Mountain in Morgan County is a “sheet of ice”

From NWS: Just received a report of some possible slick conditions on Governors Drive (431) southbound in between Monte Sano Blvd and Dug hill Road.

WHNT News 19 Viewer: Wrecks going down Scottsboro Mountain; roads are slick

From NWS: We are getting reports from Marshall County EMA of sleet in Grant, Albertville, and Boaz. Also mentioned that their is a mix of rain/freezing rain in Arab with icing occurring on trees, cars, but not the road.

