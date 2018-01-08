× Jason Isbell to headline fundraiser for Huntsville Hospital Foundation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell is coming to Huntsville.

He and his band, the 400 Unit, will headline the 30th annual Huntsville Classic benefiting the Huntsville Hospital Foundation in May. The concert will be on May 10, 2018 in the VBS Propst Arena.

“We cannot think of a more exciting or current artist than Jason Isbell for our 30th annual Classic,” said Beth Richardson, Progress Bank Madison market president and 2018 Huntsville Classic co-chairman. “He is a Muscle Shoals native, and we are thrilled to host him here in Huntsville to benefit this worthy cause.”

Isbell and his band will perform for a crowd of more than 5,000 during the Classic concert. The group’s new album, The Nashville Sound, was named the No. 5 best album of 2017 by The Ringer, and is nominated for Best Americana Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards. A song from the record, “If We Were Vampires,” also received a Grammy nod for Best American Roots Song.

General tickets for the 30th annual Huntsville Classic go on sale Friday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at the VBC Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Concert-only tickets start at just $25.

Tickets for the Classic Dinner, held on the Arena floor prior to the concert, and the Isbell performance are $200 per person and can be purchased by calling the Foundation office at (256) 265-8077.

The 2018 Classic, hosted by the Foundation and founding sponsor Hexagon, will benefit Huntsville Hospital’s Orthopedic Surgery department.

“Huntsville Hospital is such an integral part of our community, impacting the lives of our employees and their families through education, diagnostics and health care,” said Scott Moore, Hexagon PPM chief financial officer/chief operating officer and 2018 Huntsville Classic co-chairman. “In 1989, Intergraph became a Founding Sponsor of the Huntsville Classic. Our parent company, Hexagon, continues its commitment to this event as we celebrate the 30th year of this very important cause.”