Dense Fog Likely Tuesday Morning

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Southern Tennessee through 9AM Tuesday. The steady rain from Monday has left plenty of moisture for thick fog to develop Monday evening and last through the overnight hours.
Visibility could drop to less than 1 mile by Tuesday morning, making for a difficult commute. Remember to drive slowly and use your low beams if you encounter areas of fog.
The full advisory is below:
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
727 PM CST Mon Jan 8 2018
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY…
TNZ076-096-097-091500-
/O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0001.180109T0127Z-180109T1500Z/
Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester,
Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan
727 PM CST Mon Jan 8 2018
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin
counties in southern Middle Tennessee until 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* VISIBILITY…Widespread visibility reductions between one half
of a mile and one mile, with frequent reductions to one quarter
of a mile.
* IMPACTS…Sudden reductions in visibility will lead to hazardous
driving conditions for those traveling in the advisory area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to around one quarter of a mile. If driving, slow down,
use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.