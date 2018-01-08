× Alabama Greats, past and present coming to Parkway Place Mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you didn’t manage to snag a ticket to the 2018 National Championship, never fear, you’ll have another chance in February to see the Crimson Tide in person.

Parkway Place Mall is hosting some of the Alabama Greats to sign autographs. More than 20 players, past and present will be in attendance, such as Derick Henry, AJ McCarron, Mark Ingram and more.

That event is happening February 16 -18 at Parkway Place Mall. You do have to have a ticket to the event. You can get one by clicking here: http://gtsportsmarketing.com/