Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Sunday night through Monday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will go into effect Sunday night for Jackson and DeKalb Counties in Alabama, along with Franklin County in Tennessee. The advisory has been issued for this area due to the threat of freezing rain late Sunday night through Monday morning, which could lead to minor accumulations.
A system moving across the Gulf will bring scattered showers into the Tennessee Valley Sunday night through Monday afternoon. During this time temperatures will be hovering near freezing, bringing the potential for a wintry mix overnight. The higher elevations across Northeast Alabama and Southern Tennessee are most likely to drop to or below freezing, which would allow any rain that falls to freeze on surfaces. A light glaze of ice up to .10″ is expected on power lines, tree limbs, windshields, and pavement by Monday morning.
Make plans now to wake up early Monday to check the forecast and current road conditions. Icy patches on roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will be possible.
The full advisory from the National Weather Service is below:
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
252 AM CST Sun Jan 7 2018
…Light ice accumulations are possible late tonight and Monday
morning…
.An approaching weather system will spread light rain across the
Tennessee Valley tonight into Monday. Temperatures will be cold
enough in eastern portions of southern middle Tennessee and
northeast Alabama for freezing rain to occur late tonight into
Monday morning.
ALZ009-010-TNZ097-072200-
/O.NEW.KHUN.WW.Y.0001.180108T0600Z-180108T1800Z/
Jackson-De Kalb-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville,
Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan
252 AM CST Sun Jan 7 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. The ice will result in difficult
travel conditions. Total ice accumulations of one tenth of an
inch or less are expected.
* WHERE…In Alabama, Jackson and De Kalb Counties. In Tennessee,
Franklin County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The freezing rain will change to rain
sometime late Monday morning as temperatures warm above
freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain
will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads.
Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.