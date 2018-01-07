Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Sunday night through Monday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will go into effect Sunday night for Jackson and DeKalb Counties in Alabama, along with Franklin County in Tennessee. The advisory has been issued for this area due to the threat of freezing rain late Sunday night through Monday morning, which could lead to minor accumulations.

A system moving across the Gulf will bring scattered showers into the Tennessee Valley Sunday night through Monday afternoon. During this time temperatures will be hovering near freezing, bringing the potential for a wintry mix overnight. The higher elevations across Northeast Alabama and Southern Tennessee are most likely to drop to or below freezing, which would allow any rain that falls to freeze on surfaces. A light glaze of ice up to .10″ is expected on power lines, tree limbs, windshields, and pavement by Monday morning.

Make plans now to wake up early Monday to check the forecast and current road conditions. Icy patches on roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will be possible.

The full advisory from the National Weather Service is below: