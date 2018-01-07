Visit ‘Wind, Waves, and Light: Kinetic Sculptures’ at the Botanical Gardens through February!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- An American sculptor is sharing some of his unique pieces at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.

The exhibit is called "Wind, Waves, and Light: Kinetic Sculptures"

American sculptor George Sherwood explores aesthetic systems of space, time, and the dynamic relationships of objects in motion. His work is usually made of stainless steel, the reflective qualities of which integrate the sculpture into its environment. For his outdoor works, wind speed and direction, shades of light, time of day, precipitation, and seasonal color transform the qualities of light and movement of the sculpture.

His exhibit will be displayed throughout the Huntsville Botanical Gardens through Feb. 28, 2018.