TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — A Tuscumbia woman died early Sunday morning after a fire at her home.

Officials identified the victim as 69-year-old Gilda Stone. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Responders say the fire was reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday at a mobile home on 4th Avenue just off of Old Lee Highway. The mobile home was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be leading the investigation.