× Son arrested for the murder of his father, investigators found body in river

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a family member reported the man’s father, Anthony Ray Jones, 55, missing. Anthony Ray Jones had not been seen since Dec. 19, 2017 after an altercation between him and his son, Eric Ray Jones.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office detained 32-year-old Eric Ray Jones on Jan. 5, 2018, after being stopped by deputies while driving for outstanding warrants unrelated to his missing father.

The sheriff said that during interviews with criminal investigators, Eric Ray Jones admitted to killing his father, Anthony Ray Jones. Investigators then obtained a search warrant for 951 Scott Branch Rd., where they found Anthony Ray Jones’ body in the Paint Rock River adjacent to the addressed property.

Eric Ray Jones was booked into the Madison County Jail on the charge of murder with a $76,000 bond.