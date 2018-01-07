Schools delay start times for Monday, Jan. 8

Schools across the Valley are delaying the start of classes due to extreme cold weather.

We will update this list as more school systems notify us of schedule changes.

Delays:

  • Cornerstone Christian Academy – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
  • DeKalb County Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
  • Etowah County Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
  • Fort Payne City Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
  • Jackson County Schools – Three- hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
  • Jackson City Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8

