Schools delay start times for Monday, Jan. 8

Schools across the Valley are delaying the start of classes due to extreme cold weather.

We will update this list as more school systems notify us of schedule changes.

Delays:

Cornerstone Christian Academy – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8

– Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8 DeKalb County Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8

– Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8 Etowah County Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8

– Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8 Fort Payne City Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8

– Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8 Jackson County Schools – Three- hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8

– Three- hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8 Jackson City Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8

