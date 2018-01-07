Schools delay start times for Monday, Jan. 8
Schools across the Valley are delaying the start of classes due to extreme cold weather.
We will update this list as more school systems notify us of schedule changes.
Delays:
- Cornerstone Christian Academy – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
- DeKalb County Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
- Etowah County Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
- Fort Payne City Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
- Jackson County Schools – Three- hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
- Jackson City Schools – Three-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8
Be sure to read the WHNT News 19 Closings Policy to see if your school qualifies to be added to the list.