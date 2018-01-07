New Scam Targets Netflix Users

According to analysts with the Guggenheim, “there are 50.9 million paying subscribers to Netflix, with that number expected to reach 62.5 million by the end of 2020″. Now a new phishing email is targeting these subscribers. The email mimics an official message from the popular streaming service. The message claims that the user’s account has been disabled due to out- of-date payment information that must be updated before the account can be reactivated.

Once the user clicks on the link in the email, they are taken to a link that prompts them to enter their new payment information. The link is managed by scammers who then steal the money and use the payment information for future charges and potentially identity theft. If you receive a suspicious email or text message, Netflix urges users to never enter login or financial details, to not click on any links or open attachments, and to not reply back to the communication.

Below is the phishing email that is showing up in the inboxes of Netflix users:

Consider the following tips from Netflix to keep your account secure:

” Use a password unique to Netflix and change it periodically.

Be aware of possible phishing attempts. Netflix will never ask for the following via email: payment information, social security number, or your account password.

Keep your computer safe by keeping your computer free of malware and viruses.

Report fraudulent or suspicious activity to Netflix immediately.

Always sign out of unused devices. If you are unable to access the device, you can sign out devices through your account.”

For more information, go to How can I keep my Netflix account secure?

Source: Good House Keeping, Benzinga and Netflix

For the original articles, visit Analysis: Why Netflix Remains ‘Best Ide In The Media Industry’ and Netflix Users, Beware of This Email Scam That Looks So Real It’s Scary

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org/northern-alabama/