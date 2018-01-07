× Just how much would a last minute trip to Atlanta for the championship game cost?

ATLANTA, Georgia – While it’s not too far from Tuscaloosa or Athens, it’s still costing fans quite a bit to make the trip to Atlanta for the title game. As the championship draws closer, we’re getting a clearer picture of just how much they’re paying.

WHNT News 19 found that several downtown Atlanta hotels sold out for game day. There are a few spots left at major downtown hotels like the Marriott and Omni, but the rates are steep.

The hotels near Mercedes-Benz Stadium that actually have availability cost between $300 and $700 a night. Of course, the further away you’re willing to stay, the more you can knock that down.

Meanwhile, with a little more than 24 hours to go before kickoff, current rates for game tickets exceed $1,500.

But Bama fans have had a few opportunities to work out the kinks and get the best rates. Alabama Fan Greg Powell told us, “We are going to see what the ticket prices are tomorrow. When we went to Arizona, ticket prices fell dramatically on the last couple of days.”

Powell does say the tickets are just too much right now, “So for a party of 4, we’re talking 7- to 8-thousand dollars to go, and that’s upper deck tickets.

Atlanta residents are happy for it. Cal Purvis told us, “I’m really happy about the money coming into the city. It just brings a lot of different activities. A lot of entertainment for kids. Just a lot for families as a whole. So it’s a good feeling. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

In fact, Atlanta projects that the championship game will bring in $100 million to the city from tourism, based on data from other cities.

It’s up to you as to whether you can afford for a piece of that to come from you and yours.