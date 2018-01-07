× Homicide investigation underway in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Sheffield police confirm one man is dead and another is in custody for questioning in a homicide investigation.

Chief Greg Ray says the victim died at Helen Keller Hospital shortly after arrival.

Authorities confirmed the victim died from a shooting that happened at 905 SE 17th St around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Chief Ray says investigators are speaking with two witnesses at this point. No charges have been filed against the person of interest.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

