A local ‘cyber security evangelist’ reflects on 2017’s personal information hacks

2017 was not a good year for people keeping their personal information safe. Computer hacks affected millions of Americans throughout the year.

Coming up with a way to stop that from happening is Chandler Hall’s job. He works for Huntsville’s Sentar, and on his business card identifies him as a “cyber security evangelist.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Americans have learned in recent years that keeping your personal information safe is hard. Major companies have been hacked, and among the information stolen is people's social security numbers and other personal secrets. On the other hand, there are ways we can keep from hurting ourselves.