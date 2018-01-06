Officials respond to small indoor office fire at the Helion Masonic Lodge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A representative with Huntsville Fire & Rescue says that a small fire started inside the Helion Masonic Lodge midday on Saturday.

The Lodge is located at 409 Lincoln St., and HEMSI, police, and fire officials all responded to the scene.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue said the fire was isolated to an indoor office, and responders first focused on removing the piles of books and paperwork inside the office before easily extinguishing the fire.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.