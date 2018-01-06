Nick Saban talked about everything from President Trump to his wife’s spaghetti sauce at Media Day
ATLANTA, Georgia – Nick Saban still has his biggest pre-game news conference ahead of him, but he already managed to cover a pretty wide range of topics on Media Day.
The x’s and o’s answers often get predictable, but Saban addressed a few things he doesn’t get asked about much.
For example, he was asked about President Trump potentially coming to watch the game on Monday night. Saban expressed his respect for the office and said it would be an honor for the president to come see his team play, no matter who that president was.
On a totally different note, Saban also addressed his post-game celebration meals. After Alabama’s semi-final win, Terry Saban told WHNT News 19 that there was pizza waiting for them.
So we had to ask if pizza is a post-game tradition for the Saban family.
The coach says he actually prefers Miss Terry’s spaghetti.
Of course, the game itself came up with the coaches too. Georgia Head Coach and Former Saban Assistant Kirby Smart says he knows coaching against Saban is a real challenge.
He’d rather try to best him at pick-up basketball.
The two will take questions again and talk more strategy on Sunday Morning at the coaches news conference.