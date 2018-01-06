× Nick Saban talked about everything from President Trump to his wife’s spaghetti sauce at Media Day

ATLANTA, Georgia – Nick Saban still has his biggest pre-game news conference ahead of him, but he already managed to cover a pretty wide range of topics on Media Day.

The x’s and o’s answers often get predictable, but Saban addressed a few things he doesn’t get asked about much.

For example, he was asked about President Trump potentially coming to watch the game on Monday night. Saban expressed his respect for the office and said it would be an honor for the president to come see his team play, no matter who that president was.

#Alabama head coach Nick Saban gives his thoughts on @realDonaldTrump coming to the #CFBPlayoff national championship game. pic.twitter.com/vlqwvSfsAj — Chase Horn (@ChaseHorn) January 6, 2018

On a totally different note, Saban also addressed his post-game celebration meals. After Alabama’s semi-final win, Terry Saban told WHNT News 19 that there was pizza waiting for them.

So we had to ask if pizza is a post-game tradition for the Saban family.

The coach says he actually prefers Miss Terry’s spaghetti.

After the @SugarBowlNola Miss Terry told us she had Nick Saban's post game pizza in the hotel room. Apparently that's not always his post game meal of choice. #RollTide #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/LsM7S4kv3G — Chase Horn (@ChaseHorn) January 6, 2018

Of course, the game itself came up with the coaches too. Georgia Head Coach and Former Saban Assistant Kirby Smart says he knows coaching against Saban is a real challenge.

He’d rather try to best him at pick-up basketball.

Gauntlet thrown! #Georgia head coach Kirby Smart challenges (kind of) #Alabama head coach Nick Saban to a game of 1 on 1 to decide the #CFPlayoff national champion! pic.twitter.com/e6F2C1gfnE — Chase Horn (@ChaseHorn) January 6, 2018

The two will take questions again and talk more strategy on Sunday Morning at the coaches news conference.