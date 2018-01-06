Huntsville Animal Services celebrates the Year of the Dog with special adoption rate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2018 is the Year of the Dog. Huntsville Animal Services has decided to celebrate by offering a special dog adoption rate during the month of January.

Dog adoptions will be available for $10 until the end of the month. Each adoption will include a rabies vaccination, microchip, spay or neuter surgery, and heartworm test. Restrictions may apply on some pets.

If you are unable to adopt but would like to support Huntsville Animal Services, you can do so through volunteering, fostering or donating pet toys and supplies.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Huntsville 35805. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They are open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

For more information, call 256-883-3783 or visit their Facebook page.