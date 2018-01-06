Discover the importance of communicating your goals effectively to create a business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you're looking to start your own business or have a side hustle you want to take to the next level, but maybe don't know where to start, The Catalyst offers a local resource to give you personalized advice.

The Engage in Entrepreneurship program, presented by The Catalyst, is the first step to building your community of support. Take a two-hour class and discover the importance of communicating your business effectively. This program is designed to give you the assistance and resources you need to be successful in your business venture so that you don't miss any opportunities.

Your goal is just a dream until it's written down.

The Engage in Entrepreneurship program provides the assistance and resources you need to be successful in your business no matter what stage you are at- from idea to start-up to growth.

In this program, you will:

Gain insight on how The Catalyst can help you achieve your goals

Learn how to think through the basic components of starting or growing your business

Determine what areas you need to focus your attention

Understand how to communicate your business effectively

Begin building your community of resources and support

Start your entrepreneurial roadmap to success

This program takes place on Friday, January 12, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Once you have completed the Engage program, you will have unlimited access to subject matter experts through free one-on-one business coaching. Catalyst coaches will help guide you through the right steps to achieve your goals.