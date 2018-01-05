× Veloce addresses closing via Facebook post

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Days after customers found the doors locked and chained, Veloce Indoor Speedway is taking to Facebook to announce it is permanently closed.

The post made just before 7 p.m. Friday cites economic conditions as the reason for the closure. The business closed its doors at its Huntsville location on New Year’s Eve.

Customers who paid for gift cards and parties want to know when/if there will be a refund, but the company did not respond to those questions in the post. WHNT News 19 has not received direct contact regarding our attempts to get questions answered about the closing.