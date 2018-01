× University of Alabama to hold National Championship watch party

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Students who have returned to Tuscaloosa ahead of the spring semester will have an opportunity to watch the National Championship game together.

UA is holding a watch party in the Ferguson Center Ballroom, on the third floor. The party begins at 6:00 p.m. There will be free food, giveaways, tailgate games, and other activities.

Classes don’t start back at the university until Wednesday.