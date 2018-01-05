Roy Moore accuser’s home destroyed in fire, investigation ongoing

GADSDEN, Ala. — A fire has destroyed the home of a woman who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. Authorities say, however, that there is no indication the blaze had anything to do with the allegations.

Moore accuser Tina Johnson of Gadsden lost her home Wednesday in a fire that’s under investigation by arson specialists in Etowah County.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says authorities are speaking to a person of interest about the fire. The statement says investigators don’t believe the fire is linked to Moore or the allegations against him.

The Etowah County Arson Task Force and Etowah County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a recent house fire, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin. An investigation is being conducted into a fire that occurred at 1166 Lake Mary Louise Road, Gadsden, Alabama, 35904, on January 3, 2018. Investigators are speaking to a person of interest. Warrants have not been obtained in this case. The ongoing investigation does not lead us to believe that the fire is in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him. More details will be released when warrants are obtained.

Johnson is among the women who publicly accused Moore of sexual misconduct. She told AL.com Moore groped her in his law office in 1991.

Moore denied any wrongdoing, but he lost the race to Democrat Doug Jones.