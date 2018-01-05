PHOTO GALLERY: Bama football team arrives in Atlanta for National Championship

ATLANTA, Georgia – The Alabama Crimson Tide took a short flight from Tuscaloosa to Atlanta on Friday ahead of the National Championship game on Monday night.

Nick Saban was first off the plane and first on the team busses.

His team joined him while a small contingent of the band played.

A caravan of buses with “National Championship” plastered on the side took the team to their hotel.

They’ve still got media days and a few practices ahead of the game. You can watch their arrival below: