Heisman Trophy Winner Tim Tebow encourages players to enjoy every moment of National Championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. - We are some 72 hours away from kick off of the National Championship game in Atlanta when No. 4 Alabama takes on No. 3 Georgia. Former Florida Quarterback Tim Tebow spoke with WHNT News 19 about the pressure of playing the biggest of games.

Tebow is no stranger to the pressures of a sold-out stadium.

"Oh it's nerve-wracking, it is so exciting," Tebow said about playing in front of tens of millions of people.

The two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner now watches football as an analyst. During the Sugar Bowl, Tebow provided analysis of what the players feel before taking the field.

"You have to hide a lot of butterflies and that's why the first couple of plays are so important," Tebow explained. "You get those butterflies out, but they can act like they're calm, cool and collected but they're really nervous."

Long before confetti covers the field and fans go crazy cheering, Tebow said it's about how you handle the intensity.

"I think everybody's different," Tebow said. "For me, I would like to go out here, run around as much as I could and kind of get fatigued so when the game started, I kind of got all the jitters out."

Tebow said staying in the moment is the name of the game.

"Just have so much fun, and relax," Tebow said. "But, at the same time, leave everything out there because you can't ever get this moment back."

Win or lose, Tebow said this is one of the greatest experiences any player on a team could have. Tebow is headed to Atlanta this weekend to play a role in the National Championship game coverage.