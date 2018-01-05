Feds actively investigating Clinton Foundation

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 30: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former U.S. president Bill Clinton greet supporters during a campaign rally with democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen Tim Kaine (D-VA) at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on July 30, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine are continuing their three-day bus tour through Pennsylvania and Ohio. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(CNN) — Federal authorities are actively investigating allegations of corruption related to the Clinton Foundation, the charity of Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to a US official briefed on the matter.
The FBI and federal prosecutors are looking into whether donors to the foundation were improperly promised policy favors or special access to Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state in exchange for donations to the charity’s coffers, as well as whether tax-exempt funds were misused, the official said.
The investigation, led by the FBI field office in Little Rock, Arkansas, is being overseen by the US attorney’s office in the state, according to the source.