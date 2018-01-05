2 dead in DeKalb County fire, emergency crews still on the scene

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple agencies are on the scene of an fire in Geraldine. They say two people have died. They are still searching the home for a dog.

The fire call came in around 5:00 Friday morning.

Firefighters and Sheriff’s Deputies are still at the housing complex on Government Circle. The coroner is also at the home.

