Alabama health departments offer free radon test kits

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health says winter is the perfect time to protect the health of yourself and your family from radon.

Experts say radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers.

High levels of indoor radon have been found in many areas of Alabama; however, radon appears to occur most frequently in homes across the Tennessee Valley and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains from Jefferson and Shelby counties through Cleburne County.

Radon kits can be found at most large home improvement stores for about $15. In addition, ADPH is offering one free test kit per residence, by clicking this link.