× 50,000 batteries for HP Notebook Computers and Mobile Workstations recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Lithium-ion batteries used in HP notebook computers and mobile work station are under recall because they could overheat and burn someone, or even catch fire.

HP has received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting or charring. There were three reports of property damage, and one report of a minor burn.

The recall involves 50,000 batteries that were shipped with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations. The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation or for any of the products listed above.

The items were sold at Best Buy and other stores and authorized dealers nationwide and online at http://www.Amazon.com, http://www.hp.com and other websites. The batteries were shipped in notebook computers and mobile workstations sold from December 2015 through December 2017 for between $300 and $4,000. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

Consumers should immediately visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery is included in the recall and for instructions on how to enable “Battery Safety Mode” if their battery is included in the recall. The website provides consumers instructions on how to initiate the validation utility to check their battery and what to download if their battery is included in the recall. These batteries are not customer-replaceable. HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.