Wintry Mix Possible: Sunday night’s best-case and worst-case scenarios

We’ve been talking about this since Monday, and new data confirms that we may have a winter weather problem coming up Sunday evening through Monday morning as bitterly cold arctic air exits and ‘warmer’ (relatively warmer) air moves into Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.

This sets up an 'overrunning' precipitation event in which rain (and some sleet) fall into a shallow layer of cold air near the ground.

We've got some things working in heavy favor of this right now: the long-duration cold spell has the ground, bridges, powerlines, trees and everything else cold.

That means any frozen precipitation coming this way has a good chance of 'sticking,' and any liquid precipitation has a good chance of 'freezing' on impact if the air temperatures are as cold as forecast Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

The best-case scenario is that we warm into the low-40s on Sunday (outpacing current ideas and modeling) and get some sunshine. Rain and low-40s is miserable, but it's not a disaster.

The worst-case scenario is that we could have as much as 0.25" to 0.35" of freezing rain accumulation in North-Central and Northeast Alabama and across Southern Tennessee and Georgia. The worst would likely occur in Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties in North Alabama eastward into North Georgia.

In the worst-case scenario, that much ice can disrupt travel, damage trees and the power grid, and cause major problems.

Odds are, we're looking at something in between those two: a minor ice event changing to rain without causing a lot of big-time problems. It's just not clear yet how little or how significant this could be, so stay with us! We'll keep you posted!

