Western Lauderdale County residents asked to help conserve water

CENTRAL HEIGHTS, Ala. – The West Lauderdale County Water Authority is experiencing some water issues of its own.

On New Years Day and January 2nd vandals opened five fire hydrants in the Threet Crossroads and Bitter Branch Communities full blast.

Water managers said the water authority lost an estimated 250-thousand gallons. With all the leaks in the system due to weather, they are struggling to refill their water tanks. They are asking customers to help conserve water and fix any leaks they may have quickly.

One of the biggest concerns right now is fire protection. If there is a major fire, fire fighters may not have access to the water reserves they need in those communities.

Lauderdale County investigators say they’re looking into the vandalism and want to pursue charges against the person or people who opened the hydrants.

As of Thursday afternoon, residents are allowed to keep their faucets dripping during below freezing temperatures.

Water authority managers are also asking residents if they see any suspicious activity around fire hydrants to take pictures and notify the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office immediately.