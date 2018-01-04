Wintry Mix Possible Sunday Night and Monday Morning

While it’s been cold, we’ve stayed mainly dry through the first week of 2018. That won’t hold true for the second week, as a round of wintry weather is possible by Sunday night.

Most of Sunday will be dry, with clouds building in and temperatures rising to near 40 during the afternoon. By Sunday evening a wave of rain from the west will be approaching the Tennessee Valley. As it does, temperatures will be dropping to near freezing which could lead to a period of sleet and freezing rain overnight.

The time frame in which a wintry mix is possible stretches from 9PM Sunday night through 6AM Monday morning. Areas east of I-65 stand the best chance of seeing sleet or freezing rain. There is still some uncertainty regarding how big of an impact this chance of wintry weather will have on the Tennessee Valley, but some minor ice accumulations are expected.

Northeast Alabama, especially the higher terrain, could see a glaze of ice up to .15″. This would be enough to leave a thin layer of ice on trees, power lines, windshields, and for icy patches to develop on pavement.

Monday morning could be messy, but temperatures will still rise into the mid 40s by Monday afternoon. That will leave us with a cold rain through most of Monday, before we finally dry out Monday night.

Need more forecast information about the weekend or next week? They're always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

