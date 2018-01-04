Wintry Mix Sunday Night: what to expect from a messy situation

A wintry mix in the forecast for Sunday night grabs the headlines, but most of the day Sunday in and of itself looks chilly, breezy and dry. Clouds increase in the afternoon and evening, and the ‘feels like’ temperatures stay well below the actual air temp: highs around 40ºF to 45ºF by mid-afternoon. The mix moves in between 6 PM and midnight, and some accumulation of sleet, snow and freezing rain is possible overnight into Monday morning.

Wintry Mix: what to expect – A wintry mix is more mess than winter wonderland. The atmosphere is warming up to cause this precipitation Sunday night and Monday, and as a result, it’s cold down here at the ground but getting warmer at cloud level first.

A layer of ‘warm’ air (just above freezing) about 500 to 1500 above the surface probably melts a lot of any snow that would form making for more of a rain/sleet mix; however, some higher elevations may end up with a little more snow than anything else!

Precipitation begins as rain and sleet in northwestern Alabama and Tennessee between 6 PM and midnight: probably closer to 9-10 PM. Temperatures rise above freezing and stay there Sunday afternoon and evening, so even though the ground is cold, the precipitation will have to be heavy enough to ‘cool’ us some in order to accumulate to any substantial degree.

As the mix moves east, it has a better chance of accumulating especially in the higher elevations of Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, Etowah and Cherokee Counties of North Alabama and Lincoln and Franklin in Tennessee. A mixture means smaller accumulations of snow and sleet alongside some rain; it may not be a winter wonderland Monday morning, but you may still have to endure some short-term icy conditions to start the week.

A side note: if the warm layer is too thick, it will all fall as rain and become freezing rain in areas where temperatures are 32ºF or lower.

Warming up, then plunging again: Whatever accumulates Monday morning will be gone by Monday afternoon: wet, chilly conditions all day with highs in the mid-40s.

-Jason

