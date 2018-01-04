× Roy Moore Accuser Leigh Corfman sues Moore for defamation

Leigh Corfman, who told the Washington Post that Roy Moore sexually abused her when she was a 14-year-old girl and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, has filed suit in Alabama alleging that Roy Moore and his senate campaign defamed her “repeatedly and in all forms of media.”

The lawsuit says, “Mr. Moore and the Moore Campaign Committee will likely continue to defame Ms. Corfman if they are not stopped by this Court.”

Corfman’s suit asks the court to force Moore to ” retract all defamatory statements made against Ms. Corfman, to publicly apologize for these defamatory statements, and to refrain from making further defamatory statements.” It also asks that Moore be forced to pay the legal costs of the suit and “provide further relief as permitted by law and as the Court deems appropriate.”

Leigh Corfman says Moore sexually abused her when she was 14 — a high school freshman — and he was a 32-year-old prosecutor. She says he took her out, gave her alcohol, partially undressed her and himself, touched her intimately and made her touch him.

The allegation, along with reports Moore dated other high school age women at that time, was first reported by the Washington Post.

It shook the Senate race.

The lawsuit focuses on how Moore and his campaign responded to her claims and the national reaction. Basically, they denied the claims and called her a liar, on multiple occasions.

Corfman says that’s defamation and that Moore knows the truth. At one point during the campaign, she sent him an open letter, asking him to stop denying the incident, admit the truth and apologize.

That didn’t happen.

The lawsuit spells out a number of instances where Moore or his campaign surrogates denied her claims and attacked her character and motives.

Moore claimed in an affidavit last week – contained in a last-ditch effort to block the special election results from being certified – that he’d taken a polygraph test regarding the alleged encounters he had with three women, including Corfman. He claims that he passed it.

But the lawsuit says Moore’s claim doesn’t spell out what he was asked, where the test occurred or include an affidavit from the person who gave the test.

The lawsuit suggests that Moore’s polygraph affidavit – basically a sworn statement — could be perjury.

Corfman has attorneys from Birmingham and New York handling the case.

Here is the entire complaint filed by Lee Corfman.

