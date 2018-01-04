Madison expecting agreement with minor league team owners soon
MADISON, Ala. – Thursday night the Madison City Council announced it’s expecting a license agreement with Ballcorps, LLC later in January. Ballcorps, LLC became the owners of the Mobile BayBears in November.
The Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball organizations would need to approve the agreement. The two groups would also need to approve the relocation agreement.
Particulars of a proposed stadium for a minor league baseball team are also being discussed at Thursday night’s meeting.
