× Madison expecting agreement with minor league team owners soon

MADISON, Ala. – Thursday night the Madison City Council announced it’s expecting a license agreement with Ballcorps, LLC later in January. Ballcorps, LLC became the owners of the Mobile BayBears in November.

BREAKING: City of Madison anticipates a license agreement with Ballcorp LLC (owner of Mobile BayBears) later this month. MiLB and MLB would also need to approve the agreement. @whnt — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) January 5, 2018

The Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball organizations would need to approve the agreement. The two groups would also need to approve the relocation agreement.

Particulars of a proposed stadium for a minor league baseball team are also being discussed at Thursday night’s meeting.

JUST IN: According to a city official, the proposed Minor League Baseball stadium would be built in the pink "UC" portion of that Town Madison map. @whnt pic.twitter.com/UoI7E65vuL — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) January 5, 2018

Here's a much better picture. Stadium parking would be along New I-565 entrance ramp. Stadium would run along existing Town Madison Blvd. @whnt pic.twitter.com/unEHPM2XpM — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) January 5, 2018

This is a developing story. We’ll have updates tonight on WHNT News 19 at 10 as well as on whnt.com and the WHNT News 19 app.