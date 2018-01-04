Madison County hospitals issue flu alert

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — With flu season in full swing, local hospitals are taking extra measures to ensure the health of their patients, families and staff.

Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, Madison Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center are asking the public to not visit patients if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms. Symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Runny nose
  • Coughing
  • Sore throat
  • Body aches
  • Headaches
  • Chills
  • Fatigue

If you are at high risk for developing the flu, officials strongly encourage you not enter the hospital unless you are receiving medical treatment. This includes:

  • Pregnant women
  • Anyone with a chronic medical condition
  • People over 65
  • Anyone under 12

According to reports by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 55 of the state’s 67 counties have experienced a significant number of influenza cases.

Hospital visitors are welcome to ask for a mask from staff to help limit the spread of the flu. Officials also remind the public that it is not too late to receive your flu vaccine.