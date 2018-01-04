Madison County hospitals issue flu alert

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — With flu season in full swing, local hospitals are taking extra measures to ensure the health of their patients, families and staff.

Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, Madison Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center are asking the public to not visit patients if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms. Symptoms include:

Fever

Runny nose

Coughing

Sore throat

Body aches

Headaches

Chills

Fatigue

If you are at high risk for developing the flu, officials strongly encourage you not enter the hospital unless you are receiving medical treatment. This includes:

Pregnant women

Anyone with a chronic medical condition

People over 65

Anyone under 12

According to reports by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 55 of the state’s 67 counties have experienced a significant number of influenza cases.

Hospital visitors are welcome to ask for a mask from staff to help limit the spread of the flu. Officials also remind the public that it is not too late to receive your flu vaccine.