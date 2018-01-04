Limestone County man charged with making fake $20 bills

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Elkmont man is being held on a $110,000 bond, investigators say he’s been making counterfeit bills.

Investigators found 21 counterfeit bills and two printers used to print them in a motel room rented by Adam Troy Chambers, 31.

Narcotics investigators got the tip about the fake bills, and stopped Chambers in a truck on Highway 31 in Athens. They say Chambers agreed to investigators’ request to take them to his hotel room. That’s where they found the printers, the fake bills, and other items used in the counterfeiting process.

Adam Troy Chambers, 31, is charged with 21 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree and two counts of Possession of a Forgery Device.