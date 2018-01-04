Investigators looking to identify alleged counterfeit money suspect in Muscle Shoals

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Police Department is looking for the man who passed some funny money.

It’s hard to believe someone would try and pass these counterfeit $100 bills, but they did and successfully. Muscle Shoals police say the suspect gave Walmart on Avalon Avenue two of them on the night of December 29th.

What stands out the most about the counterfeit currency – the pink foreign writing on the front and back.

Investigators say the man may have been driving a red GMC crew-cab truck with damage to the front.

Surely someone viewing this would like to get some real currency for putting this guy behind bars.

Give the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers a call or send them a text if you recognize him.

To speak with an operator immediately you can call (256)386-8685. If texting is your thing, send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES). You will remain anonymous and be eligible for cash reward.