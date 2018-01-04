Gibson’s Bar-B-Q closes Whitesburg Drive location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Gibson's Bar-B-Q announced Wednesday that they have decided to close one of their Huntsville locations.

According to a post on their Facebook page, owners decided to close their location on Whitesburg Drive. The post went on to say that owners believe it is better for them to concentrate on their location on South Parkway which has been serving Huntsville since 1956.

The restaurant owners apologize for the inconvenience and encourage the public to join them at their South Parkway location.