Wintry Mix Possible: Sunday night still looks icy for parts of Alabama and Tennessee

The longest, coldest spell of weather in over 15 years keeps us in the ice box for a few more days. Expect another frigid, pipe-freezing cold kind of night: lows around 12ºF to 17ºF (15 to 20 hours below freezing by the time we climb above 32ºF Saturday). The sky stays clear, the air stays bone dry, and there is no chance of rain, snow or anything else in the very short-term; however, that changes by Sunday evening.

It’ll be cold again Saturday night with another hard freeze: lows in the lower and middle 20s. We’ll finally break above 40ºF Sunday for the first time in over a week, but as clouds move in threatening rain and a wintry mix, it won’t be very enjoyable.

Wintry weather potential: We’re not fortune-tellers or prophets, so there’s no seeing the future and knowing precisely if your house or community gets ice or rain at this moment; however, we can see a general idea of where ice is more or less likely and get a feel for the magnitude of the situation.

The ‘best-case’ scenario is that temperatures rise into the lower 40s Sunday, the clouds are slow to move in, and the ground warms considerably before any rain or sleet begins. For a large part of North Alabama, that’s exactly what will happen; The Shoals, Russellville, Moulton, Athens, Decatur, Huntsville, Cullman and most of Southern Tennessee west of Winchester see mostly just a cold, miserable rain moving in Sunday night with a slim chance of some sleet and freezing rain in spots.

In Northeast Alabama (DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, Etowah and Cherokee Counties), the best case scenario is that the precipitation never really makes it into the area before the temperature and ground can warm up some.

There is a ‘worst-case’ scenario here, but the lack of ‘heavy’ precipitation as well as the borderline temperatures (near or just above 32ºF) probably prevent a destructive ice storm. We’ll have to watch it closely, but that seems relatively unlikely right now.

Reality is usually somewhere between best-case and worst-case, so for most of North Alabama, this doesn’t look like a major problem. For the higher terrain in Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, Etowah and Cherokee Counties, we do expect to see some icing: from as little as an icy glaze on trees, power lines, cars, and even some surfaces like bridges and pavement to as much as 0.15″ of ice (enough to cause power outages and break branches on trees). Temperatures in Northeast Alabama probably won’t be above freezing until Monday morning, so it really comes down to when the precipitation arrives; that’s specific information that only reveals itself with time.

Jason

