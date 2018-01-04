Enough of the cold already! When do we finally thaw out?

Cold air blasting in from the Arctic to Alabama made for one of the coldest starts to a year on record in Huntsville: 3rd coldest so far since New Year’s Day.

Put us down for another frigid, pipe-freezing cold night with lows as cold as 7ºF to 10ºF in Southern Tennessee and the higher terrain of Northeast Alabama by sunrise. Huntsville will be in the 10s for about 9 hours overnight with an ‘official’ low ending up around 13ºF.

That’s the coldest night of the next few, but there is no truly ‘warm’ air coming back into the region until next week. It stays cold on Friday, but we do see a 3-5 hour period above 32ºF in the afternoon. The same goes for Saturday: briefly above the freezing mark after a morning low around 20ºF.

Looking beyond to next week: Warmer temperatures on the horizon!

While still cold, it won’t be “as cold” compared to the beginning of the year as we start the new work week, with temperatures gradually climbing to the mid-to-upper 40s.

There is some warmer news on the horizon! The bitterly cold air finally moderates as an arctic high moves of the coast of the Eastern Seaboard late next week.

As it does, it will pull warmer, more humid air back into the Southeast, allowing the first opportunity for temperatures to return back into the 50s and 60s and provide the first real feeling of “warmth” since before Christmas 2017.

The warmth looks to be fleeting, though, as a rainmaker sets up to the west of the high and pulls cold air back into the Valley. It remains to be seen how low the thermometer will go heading into the following weekend, but for now, lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s aren’t out of the question!