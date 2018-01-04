Community to hold vigil honoring victim of unsolved New Year’s Eve shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are asking for the public's help to solve the murder of Adrian Porter. The 21-year-old man was shot along with three others at a New Year's Eve party.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the Palladium Event Center on Sparkman Drive. Police say that an altercation on the dance floor led to shots being fired.

17-year-old Brittany Young is Porter's younger sister. His death comes only a few weeks shy of her 18th birthday, for which the siblings had already made plans. "He was a great person. He always wanted to help somebody. He always had encouraging words," Young said.

Young said she will miss her brother, who was planning to become a mechanic at the time of his death. She has put together a vigil for him on Friday at 8:00 p.m. at Wilson Morgan Park in Decatur.

At this time, police haven’t made any arrests in the case. They ask anyone with information in the case to call investigators at 256-722-7100.