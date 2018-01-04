Athens announces inaugural Mardi Gras Bash

ATHENS, Ala. — Mark your calendars! Athens Main Street announced Thursday they will be hosting their first Mardi Gras Bash.

The event will be held at the Limestone County Event Center on Saturday, February 10. The fun starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. Attendees will enjoy music, heavy hors d’oeurves along with beer and wine.

Tickets are $25 for singles and $40 for a couple. You must be 21 or older to attend. Two drink tickets are included with each ticket purchase, however additional drink tickets can be purchased at the event.

Tickets will be sold at the Athens Main Street office on Wednesday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and online here.