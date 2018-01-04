A popular chain restaurant found with dirty dishes in Restaurant Ratings

Colbert County
Outback Steakhouse #1267
4838 Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield
Violations:
- Hose attached without backflow prevention -- 3-day notice given
- Dirty dishes stacked with clean dishes -- 10-day notice given
- 5 pans of macaroni and cheese being held at 44-45 degrees -- discarded at inspection
Score: 80
Hometown-Diner
2225 George Wallace Hwy, Russellville
Violations:
- Spray bottle of glass cleaner not labeled, unapproved spray bottle of pesticide -- rules reviewed and 3-day notice given
- Eggs sitting out at 68 degrees -- discarded, rules reviewed and 3-day notice given
- Chili without date and other chili exceeding date limit -- 3-day notice given
Score: 78
Marshall County
CJ's Saloon
14 8th Street, Arab
Violations:
- Mold on coke soda gun
Score: 90
Jefferson's Restaurant
8146 US Hwy 431, Albertville
Violations:
- No stem type food thermometer available
- Dish machine sanitizer rinse not at correct chlorine level
- Pork used past date mark
Score: 82
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Let's Do Lunch
435 Holly Street SE, Decatur
Score: 99