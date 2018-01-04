5 things you should do (and one thing you should never do) if your pipes freeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is advice your mother gives you each time temperatures dip below the freezing mark:

"Make sure to drip your faucets."

Mom is right.

Leaving a faucet open during freezing cold weather can help prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting -- which can lead to expensive home damage. But do you know how many faucets to keep running at one time? And do you know which faucets are most effective when it comes to preventing frozen pipes?

"One sink is good. Usually the farthest sink from where the water comes into the house," Henrico (Va.) Fire spokesman Captain Daniel Rosenbaum advised. "If water comes in through the front of the house, look at the sink in the back of the house. That way, the water is flowing through all of the pipes on the underside of the house."

Here are some prevention measures that may help protect your pipes:

FOAM

Insulate pipes exposed to the elements or cold drafts.

By keeping your water warmer, you reduce the amount of energy needed to heat water in the cold, winter months.

DOME

Place an insulating dome or other covering on outdoor faucets and spigots to reduce the likelihood of water pipes freezing, expanding and causing a costly leak.

DRIP

Allow a slow drip from your faucets to reduce the buildup of pressure in the pipes. Even if the pipes freeze, the release pressure in the water system will reduce the likelihood of a rupture.

If your pipes do freeze, here are five things you should do and one thing you should not do: